ROTHERHAM United Women’s preparations for the 2024-25 season began with a 3-0 defeat for the first team in their friendly at Lye Town.

Meanwhile, the Under-21s have already played four games, the most recent a 2-1 win at Leeds Modernians on Sunday thanks to goals from Amanda Miller and Maddie Wilson. Miller also scored in a 3-1 defeat at Wath Academy last Thursday (note: 18th July). The hosts had much the better of the first half, leading 2-0 at the interval after captain Sidni Simmons had given them an early lead. After Miller had reduced the arrears, Wilson was denied an equaliser when her thunderous free kick crashed against the bar with Wath netting their third a few minutes later.

Simmons is also a member of Rotherham’s first team squad and played her part in the team lifting the East Midlands Plate last season. Rotherham have good links with Wath one of whose former pupils Delia Hurdiss did well after signing from Barnsley Women through last season.

The Under-21s, who were due to visit Doncaster Rovers Belles yesterday (note: Wednesday 24th July and presume will be vs Belles Development), host Gainsborough Trinity on Sunday, while the first team are also due to play away to Belles on August 1st.