PITCH PERFECT: Millmoor pictured this summer

​MILLMOOR is opening up again next week to give people a rare close-up of Rotherham United’s old home.

​The doors will be opened next Friday from 2pm for an occasion that is sure to be drenched in nostalgia.

Visitors will be able to see the old stands and walk on the pitch that staged so many great games and Millers heroes of yesteryear.

The initiative has been made possible by long-standing landlords the Booth family and follows a programme of ground refurbishment that has seen the surrounds tidied up and the playing surface restored to its former glory.

Old home: Millmoor in 2024.

The improvements have been driven by Ken Booth jnr, son of late chairman Ken.

Rotherham players from the past will also be in attendance on the day and there has been input from Millers favourite John Breckin as part of his dementia awareness work.

No pre-booking is required.

A spokesman said: “This is a chance for older Millers supporters to re-visit a place where they spent so many happy times and for the younger generation, who have no doubt heard all about Millmoor, to get a better idea of what it is actually like.

“Hopefully there will be a good turnout.”

Rotherham United last played at Millmoor 16 years ago but after so long as a “ghost ground” it is coming alive again and the pitch being put into use for hire by local teams.