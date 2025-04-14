Millmoor is the perfect stage for Rotherham Boys​

Rotherham Schools Select U13s line up at Millmoor

​ROTHERHAM Boys have been back playing at Millmoor in another boost for the revived old ground.

The former home of Rotherham United is being smartened up by its owners the Booth family, led by Ken Booth jnr, son of former club chairman Ken.

More matches are taking place there and now Rotherham Boys, now known as Rotherham Schools Select, are joining the action.

Their U14s took on Scunthorpe Boys in a League Cup semi-final and crowned their special day with a 2-0 victory.

Rotherham Schools Select U14s and Scunthorpe do battle at Millmoor. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

"The lads absolutely loved it,” said chairman Aaron Boyd.

"It was great for them to play and win at a stadium which has so much history.

"For someone like me who is from Rotherham and having spent so much time in that ground it was nostalgic to be able to go and watch."

Michael Lowe, secretary of Rotherham Schools Select, had enquired about staging matches at Millmoor due to the busy end-of-schedule for its teams.

Action from Rotherham Schools Select U14s against Scunthorpe at Millmoor

Its U11s, U12s and U15s are all into semi-finals while the U13s have become the first Rotherham team in decades to reach the National Schools Final. They’ll take on opponents from Southampton in the decider at Northampton Town’s Sixfields Stadium in June.

More Rotherham Boys matches could be staged to Millmoor.

Aaron added: "Ronnie Moore coaches our U15s boys and John Breckin also had some input.

"They are also quite keen to make sure Rotherham Boys are working with Rotherham United as much as possible."

Meanwhile, the U14s have been on tour in Belgium and enjoyed a brilliant few days.

They recorded a 10-0 win against Racing Club Calais, led by four goals from Charlie Morgan and three from Jamie Morris. Elijah Omokaro added a brace and Harry Rose also scored.

They followed that up by seeing off US Lille-Moulins Carrel 4-0. Morris scored two more and Seth Green and Eddie Wilcox were also on target.

The U15s came from behind to beat Doncaster 2-1.

Conceding within 30 seconds was far from ideal but the boys stuck to the game plan and came through with strikes from Jenson Marsh and Keaton Walker. Man of the Match was Jefferson Braidley.