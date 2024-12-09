Millie Jenkins becomes a two-time world taekwondo champion

By David Beddows
Published 9th Dec 2024, 09:07 BST
Champion Millie Jenkins with dad Ivan Jenkins and boyfriend Harry Dickinsonplaceholder image
Champion Millie Jenkins with dad Ivan Jenkins and boyfriend Harry Dickinson
​​A TAEKWONDO student has completed a remarkable journey by becoming a two-time world champion.

Millie Jenkins, who took up the sport when she was seven, has won the “forms” category at the WKC World Championships in Albufeira, Portugal.

Most Popular

It comes two years after she captured the same crown at the Championships in Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’m proud to have regained the title,” said Millie, a black belt. "I won it in 2022 and took a break last year because I was studying with university and things.

Millie Jenkins on the rostrum in Portugal at the WKC World Championshipsplaceholder image
Millie Jenkins on the rostrum in Portugal at the WKC World Championships

"This time I was up against the champion from last year. I admired her for what she’d achieved and knew she would be good competition for me and I was lucky enough to beat her.

"Now I am a two-time world champion, for me it’s the highest level of competition I could go to because I do the forms – a performance, non-contact discipline – and this was against people from different countries, the best of the best.”

Millie’s achievement required hard work and discipline.

She has been training at ACMAC at Doncaster under the guidance of “Mrs P” and Russell Yellott, the former owner of N.E.S.T Taekwondo in Rotherham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is a club also familiar to Millie, who is a former pupil at Blackburn Primary School and Winterhill School.

And the martial arts expert’s journey is not about to end as she approaches the end of her time studying physical education and school sports at Sheffield Hallam University.

She added: “I’m in my third year now and focusing on getting my degree.

"Once that is done I want to go into different aspects of the martial arts.”

Related topics:PortugalIrelandSheffield Hallam University
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice