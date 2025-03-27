Meeting to discuss future of troubled Rotherham Town Cricket Club

Rotherham Town CC chairman Dave Broadbent at Clifton Lane

​THE future of stricken Rotherham Town Cricket Club will be discussed at a meeting today.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic club announced last week that it can no longer meet its running costs of at least £15,000 a year and made a last ditch appeal through the Advertiser for support.

With the start of the season only a month away, Town’s committee, including its two team captains, will meet today to review the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secretary John Whaling said: “We have had two calls offering help but unfortunately it is nowhere near the amount of money that we need.”

Rotherham Town in action last season

As reported in the Advertiser last week, Town have been gradually pushed to the brink by problems stretching back ten years to the dying days of the old Yorkshire League.

Under-investment, ageing ground maintenance equipment, a reduced junior set-up and falling sponsorship and income have taken their toll despite an initial rush of optimism when Mr Whaling and Dave Broadbent took the reins as part of a new set-up last year.

Plans to re-vamp the youth arm, attract new coaches and volunteers and turn the existing cricket pavilion at Clifton Lane into a modern, multi-purpose facility for use by the cricketers and rugby players from co-tenants Rotherham Titans have floundered as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Whaling said that long-term members had disappeared and not renewed memberships, leaving the running of the club to a handful of people.

Chairman Dave Broadbent is disappointed at the lack of support for Rotherham Town Cricket Club

Describing the situation as “heartbreaking,” Mr Broadbent said the lack of response to requests for help to save the club had been “really disappointing.”

Formed in 1846, Rotherham Town is one of the oldest cricket clubs in the country.

It has had some lean times since its Yorkshire League days and its two teams now play in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League, the highest of which is in the third tier.

The league has been informed of the gravity of the current situation and has asked to be kept updated.