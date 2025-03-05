Meatloaf, the joy of winning and a sneaky Greggs: Q&A with Rawmarsh Life Saving Club's James Smith

James Smith of Rawmarsh Lifesaving Club

​JAMES Smith is a driving force behind Rawmarsh Lifesaving Club, which has been teaching youngsters how to stay safe in and around water since the 1970s. He has completed many water safety awards, competed in lifesaving competitions and represented Yorkshire in the National Lifesaving Championships. James is now a coach and club secretary and his own children swim for the club.

Where are you and what can you see right now

I’m in my kitchen enjoying a cup of coffee looking out over our back garden where my daughter is busy doing backflips on her trampoline.

Best thing about lifesaving coaching

James Smith with Rawmarsh Lifesaving Club members at their base at Aston Leisure Centre

Knowing that we are teaching the kids important life skills. Many of our former members have gone on to use these skills in their careers, choosing to be lifeguards, nurses and paramedics, to name just a few.

And most frustrating

The club has been in existence for 55 years and it is difficult sometimes keeping member numbers up.

What is it like competing against other clubs

The lifesaving competitions are lots of fun and everyone is always supportive and encouraging of everyone else, especially if someone is struggling with something – even if they are from different clubs. That said, there is always a competitive side and there is no better feeling than coming away with a medal.

Best results so far

Personally my greatest lifesaving result was at the Yorkshire regional finals where I finished first and went to represent Yorkshire at a national level.

Favourite sport

Anything water based. I have always loved to swim and that led onto my lifesaving. I also used to be in a diving club.

Watersports hero

Simon Worne. Simon is a previous member of Rawmarsh Lifesaving Club and he went on to represent Great Britain in the Lifesaving World Championships and was a Commonwealth champion.

Most unusual incident

I once went to a lifesaving competition at Heanor and as their incident they had opted for a pretend road traffic accident that they set up in their car park. They had got some cars from a scrap yard to set the scene and all the casualties had realistic looking injuries. This was a change from the usual lifesaving incidents that had up until then always been pool based.

First sporting memory

Sat on the sofa at my grandparents watching the World Snooker Championships

Guilty pleasure

A sneaky Greggs when I am out and about on my own.

Favourite Food

Got to be a Chinese takeaway.

Favourite music

The Eagles, Meatloaf and Madness

Favourite film

Back to the Future trilogy – I can watch them again and again.

Favourite podcast

Help I S*xted my Boss

Unusual hobby

Being a dad of two keeps me too busy to have my own hobbies. Instead I am often roped in to help with the scoring at my son’s cricket matches or, to my wife’s disgust, sorting one of the many things for lifesaving.

Best country visited

I love Greece for the food and the islands but nothing beats a Northumberland beach holiday.

Four ideal dinner party guests (dead or alive)

Meatloaf, Thomas F Wilson (Biff from Back to the Future), Duncan Goodhew, John Candy.

Sporting person you’d change places with

Joe Root – one of my son’s heroes. He loves cricket.

Sporting wish for 2025

Rawmarsh Lifesaving Club to have a successful 55th year and long may it continue.

More on Rawmarsh Lifesaving Club at https://www.rawmarshlsc.club/ or call 07763 818700.