Meatloaf, the joy of winning and a sneaky Greggs: Q&A with Rawmarsh Life Saving Club's James Smith
Where are you and what can you see right now
I’m in my kitchen enjoying a cup of coffee looking out over our back garden where my daughter is busy doing backflips on her trampoline.
Best thing about lifesaving coaching
Knowing that we are teaching the kids important life skills. Many of our former members have gone on to use these skills in their careers, choosing to be lifeguards, nurses and paramedics, to name just a few.
And most frustrating
The club has been in existence for 55 years and it is difficult sometimes keeping member numbers up.
What is it like competing against other clubs
The lifesaving competitions are lots of fun and everyone is always supportive and encouraging of everyone else, especially if someone is struggling with something – even if they are from different clubs. That said, there is always a competitive side and there is no better feeling than coming away with a medal.
Best results so far
Personally my greatest lifesaving result was at the Yorkshire regional finals where I finished first and went to represent Yorkshire at a national level.
Favourite sport
Anything water based. I have always loved to swim and that led onto my lifesaving. I also used to be in a diving club.
Watersports hero
Simon Worne. Simon is a previous member of Rawmarsh Lifesaving Club and he went on to represent Great Britain in the Lifesaving World Championships and was a Commonwealth champion.
Most unusual incident
I once went to a lifesaving competition at Heanor and as their incident they had opted for a pretend road traffic accident that they set up in their car park. They had got some cars from a scrap yard to set the scene and all the casualties had realistic looking injuries. This was a change from the usual lifesaving incidents that had up until then always been pool based.
First sporting memory
Sat on the sofa at my grandparents watching the World Snooker Championships
Guilty pleasure
A sneaky Greggs when I am out and about on my own.
Favourite Food
Got to be a Chinese takeaway.
Favourite music
The Eagles, Meatloaf and Madness
Favourite film
Back to the Future trilogy – I can watch them again and again.
Favourite podcast
Help I S*xted my Boss
Unusual hobby
Being a dad of two keeps me too busy to have my own hobbies. Instead I am often roped in to help with the scoring at my son’s cricket matches or, to my wife’s disgust, sorting one of the many things for lifesaving.
Best country visited
I love Greece for the food and the islands but nothing beats a Northumberland beach holiday.
Four ideal dinner party guests (dead or alive)
Meatloaf, Thomas F Wilson (Biff from Back to the Future), Duncan Goodhew, John Candy.
Sporting person you’d change places with
Joe Root – one of my son’s heroes. He loves cricket.
Sporting wish for 2025
Rawmarsh Lifesaving Club to have a successful 55th year and long may it continue.
More on Rawmarsh Lifesaving Club at https://www.rawmarshlsc.club/ or call 07763 818700.