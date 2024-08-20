Maya Schofield on her way to victory in the 800m

MAYA Schofield led the medals charge for Rotherham Harriers at the Northern Track and Field U13, U15 and U17 Championships.

She won gold in the U15 girls 800m in 2:11.50, having already won the England 800m title in 2:11.40 in July.

Harriers also had three silver medallists in Edward Rose in the U13 boys 800m (2:14.51), Grace Igoe in the U17 women's 1500m (4:37.70) and Mikey Bacon in the U17 men's 1500m (4:09.62).

A total of 11 of the club’s athletes competed in the event at the Moorways Stadium in Derby.

Silver medallist Grace Igoe. Pictures by STEVE GAINES

Other performances over the weekend were:

Graihagh Turner 4th in the U17 women's 1500m final (4:43.48); Haley Bacon 5th in the U15 girls 1500m final (4:58.84) and 2nd in the B final of the 800m (2:24.20); Louis Johnson 6th in the B final of the U15 boys 800m (2:14.37); Isobel Powell 6th in the U13g 200m final (28.82, and 28.56 in the semi final); Harper Tompkin 4th in the U17 women's 1500m steeplechase (5:58.20 -PB); Matilda Holmes 8th U15 girls B final 800m (2:29.70) Alexandra Oliva 5th U15 girls 200m B final (27.57).

Club secretary Steve Gaines said: “The performances show the continuing standard of the town’s athletes at the higher levels of competition and again demonstrate how competitive they all are.”

Meanwhile, Harriers’ Olivia Bell was selected to run in an England U20 4 x 400m relay team in a Home countries International competition against Wales & Northern Ireland held at Eton near Windsor.