Matt Sampson plays his part in GB showjumping success

Winners: Matt Sampson (second right) with the GB team and the BMO Nations Cup. Picture by Spruce Meadows Media/Mike Sturk

SHOWJUMPER Matt Sampson has scored another success with Great Britain.

The rider from Anston and his horse, Ebolensky, were part of the GB team which won the BMO Nations Cup for the first time in 29 years.

A huge crowd at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, Canada, saw them advance to round two with Germany, USA, Ireland, Belgium and Brazil.

Sampson and his team-mates Ben Maher (on Enjeu de Grisien), Joseph Stockdale (& Ebanking) and Donald Whitaker (& Millfield Colette) pulled together a final team score of zero faults after two rounds and with three of the four fault-free in both rounds, it was good enough to end GB’s long wait for the trophy.

Chef d’équipe Di Lampard said: “The spirit of this team is second to none; it’s come together so well this year.

"Three members were European silver medallists and we’ve been building to have the win here. I’m so proud of them all.”

The action was watched over by the Duchess of Edinburgh, the Royal Patron of Spruce Meadows.

Sampson is a former pupil at Aston Comprehensive School and his mum and dad run Parklands Equestrian Centre at Aston.