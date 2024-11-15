Table toppers Dinnington in action earlier this season

MATT Challinor is enjoying his rugby again nearly a year since breaking his leg while playing for Rotherham Titans.

As head coach of Dinnington Rugby Club, he has overseen nine wins from nine for the Yorkshire League outfit with support from two other players who have worn Rotherham colours, Alex Dolly and Jonny West.

The successes have helped the period of rehabilitation for the popular forward, who had two spells at Clifton Lane.

"I have coached part-time before and not been there for matchdays because of playing commitments, so this is different,” said Matt.

Matt Challinor during his time with Rotherham Titans

"It’s tough and it has different challenges, like managing people. Dropping players isn’t very nice but I have lots of support.

"Alex has had really positive input, and the same with Jonny as player-coach.”

Dinnington sit top of Yorkshire Two ahead of Saturday’s trip to Ripon, in third.

And although they’ve been the stand-out side in the section, the Lodge Laners have had a couple of close scrapes lately.

Dinnington on the way to beating Ossett. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

They were pushed hard in last Saturday’s 29-27 win over Bramley Phoenix and came through by only one point at Roundhegians the week before.

“We’ve had two tight ones where we’ve won in the closing minutes so it’s been a bit of a wake-up call without losing the games,” said “Chall”.

"You are inevitably going to have those little lulls in performance but we have still managed to get across the line, so it’s like a back-handed compliment.

"This weekend will be tough. We have started to get a couple of injuries and we are missing a couple of other players so Ripon could potentially be a banana skin for us, but we are in a great position.”

Challinor joined up in time for an end-of-season cup run last season, when Dinnington won the Papa Johns Community Cup.

"I thought then there was a lot of potential,” he said. “There was a good mix of one or two older heads and some young players who have not reached their ceiling yet. Without sounding cocky or anything, I did think we would be up there this season.

"It’s a while since Dinnington had some success. I remember Craig West coming back and fetching a few players and the club going up a couple of divisions. It has been on the slide for a while but there’s a real buzz around the place. When you get good results the clubhouse is full and there are more potential sponsors etc.”

Dinnington regulars could also soon see the veteran, now 40, pulling on the boots again in the not distant future.

"I’m hoping to be able to play sooner rather than later from my injury,” he added.

"I’m of an age now where I want to coach and put my boots on and help out.”