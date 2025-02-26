'Massive' win puts Maltby RUFC on brink of first ever trophy

Try coming up for Maltby RUFC against Leeds Modernians. Pictures by HAYLEY KIRKTry coming up for Maltby RUFC against Leeds Modernians. Pictures by HAYLEY KIRK
MALTBY Rugby Club are one win away from lifting their first piece of silverware.

They swept past Leeds Modernians 64-5 to reach the final of the Yorkshire Vase Cup and will play Nestle Rowntree in the final at the South Leeds Stadium on May 24.

"It’s massive for us,” said Maltby secretary Frank Lidster.

"We only formed two years ago. This is our first season in the Yorkshire League so to get to a final and be placed second we didn’t expect.”

Maltby RUFC on the way to a big victory in the Yorkshire Vase Cup semi-final against Leeds Modernians. Pictures by Hayley KirkMaltby RUFC on the way to a big victory in the Yorkshire Vase Cup semi-final against Leeds Modernians. Pictures by Hayley Kirk
Maltby are at home to Hessle on Saturday (2.15pm) in Yorkshire Four South as the countdown starts to the big game.

"We’ll be taking a supporters bus, maybe two. A lot of people have been asking,” added Frank.

"Last year we lost in the final of the Midweek Cup. As a group of players, we want to lift a trophy for the club before we hang our boots up.

"We also want to end the season strongly and make a statement for the next season.”

Yorkshire League matches return on Saturday

