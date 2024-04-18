Martial Arts students want to turn World Games dream into reality
Kazoku Martial Arts has seen nine students qualify for the World Games in Czech Republic in September after collecting gold, silver and bronze medals at the WMAC British Championships.
To attend competitions students have to rely on fund-raising and the generosity of volunteers to meet the cost of travel and accommodation
A spokeswoman said: “We have in excess of 100 students aged from 4-67, many of whom struggle financially, have autism, mental health and behavioural issues or lack confidence. Others don’t feel as though they fit into society.
“Our ethos is that anything is achievable if you have the environment in which to learn and grow and that’s why we teach about the values of respect, understanding, determination and teamwork.
"We have worked diligently to provide an affordable, safe, structured environment for all children and adults who otherwise would not be able to access extra curricular activities for various different reasons.”
Anyone wishing to support the students can visit the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-fighters-compete-in-world-games-2024-in-czech-republic