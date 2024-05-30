Pete Jarvis (second left) with coaches after the latest cup triumph Picture by JULIAN BARKER

​ROTHERHAM United Women have parted company with their manager after a double cup-winning season.

The announcement of the departure of Pete Jarvis came in the wake of Sunday’s win over Kettering Town in the final of the East Midlands Regional League Plate.

Jarvis has been in charge since February 2022 and has overseen an encouraging season in the cups, with the Millers also having retained the #HerGame Too Shield by beating Sheffield Wednesday.

In a statement, the club said: “Rotherham United Women F.C. have parted company with manager Pete Jarvis following the conclusion of a successful 2023/24 season during which he has helped the club progress further both on the field and off it.

Rotherham United Women after winning the East Midlands Regional League Plate. Pic by Julian Barker

“Everyone would like to place on record their wholehearted thanks to Pete for his commitment over the last few years and also express our appreciation for the steps he has helped the set-up to take.

“It has been felt that in the interests of the club continuing to take strides forward both on the field and in the community, a new figurehead is needed.”

A few hours later the club announced they were “seeking dedicated and experienced professionals to fill the roles of goalkeeper coach, club secretary, first team coach, head of performance analysis and head of sports science”.

That amounts to wholesale changes in store for the 2024/25 season.

Rotherham finished fourth in their ten-team league section, 25 points behind champions Lincoln United, and only recently Jarvis told the Advertiser of the club’s desire to reach the National League.