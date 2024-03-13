Maltby Main footballers at Sheffield Boxing Centre with Glyn Rhodes (left)

The only strikers Glyn normally relates to are those who punch each other in the ring.

But Rhodes now has a new-found respect for the beautiful game after working with members of non-league Maltby Main football club.

They came over for a training session from Rotherham to Sheffield Boxing Centre in Hillsborough to see how he helps deliver belts and titles to amateurs and professional fighters.

Retired boxer Jez Wilson and Alfie To'oala at SBC gym run by Glyn Rhodes

“Their manager wanted some alternative sort of training and brought them over,” said Rhodes.

“They have been last year but the manager told me this time to give them a proper beasting in circuit training,” said Glyn.

“I have to say, they impressed me for their fitness. All of them got through the session very well, I thought.

“The other thing that struck me was their team spirit and their camaraderie; they are obviously a good bunch of lads with a great spirit between them.

“One guy was struggling with the press-ups but got through it with all the banter going in.”

The Maltby Main footballers, who play in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division, aren't the only Rotherham sports people who have impressed Glyn, in terms of conditioning.

He has fond memories of training Alfie To'oala, an international Samoan rugby player, now aged 44.

The 18 stone flanker or No 8 played for Rotherham Titans 46 times (scoring 95 points) in the 2001-02 season, securing a top ten position of the division's top try scorers with 13.

“He looked a very intimidating fella but he was a lovely fella, great to work with and a big, big unit.

“He sparred with boxers while he was with us and in the highly-physical sport he comes from you could guess he'd be good at boxing, for sure.