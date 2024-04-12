PLANS: Maltby Main chairman Kieron White

The Miners have endured one of the most turbulent seasons in their long history, with a change of chairman, committee members and a huge turnover of players forming the backdrop to a hard time on the field.

Maltby have won only seven of their 37 league games, consigning them to bottom spot, and they expect to know next month whether they have been relegated. Main have been in the top flight club for 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest chairman Kieron White, who only took up the post in December, has plans to improve the set-up at Muglet Lane complete with a properly integrated youth set-up and says they won’t change no matter what division the club operates in next season.

He said: "We have had three committees, three or four managers and about 70 players have been registered this season.

"The club needs a re-set and that’s what we’re hoping to do now.

"We need to get it more stable in the dressing room with players and management because it has been a bit of a merry go round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interim managers Joe Skarz – the former Rotherham United favourite – and Joe Austin will remain in charge for the final game of the season away to Hallam.

That will now take place on Tuesday (7.45pm), the original fixture having been washed out last weekend.

There has been talk of the Premier Division increasing from 20 clubs to 22 next season, potentially sparing Maltby the drop, but nothing is certain.

Added White: "We are trying to get the club to a point where it can stand on its own two feet away from the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully by being stronger off it we can be better on it.”

In Division One, Swallownest are sweating on their NCEL future after being sentenced to a finish in the bottom three.

Jamie Housley side went down 4-1 at Armthorpe Welfare last Saturday, Francis Finneran netting the reply.