Kieron White, chairman of Maltby Main FC

A FOOTBALL club wants to net funding to drive much-needed improvements at its home ground.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maltby Main FC has asked the Premier League Stadium Fund what monies would be available to invest at Muglet Lane.

The Northern Counties East League club erected a new cafe and club shop this year and made improvements to the sloping pitch.

But more changes are needed and, with it, more investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pitch work at Muglet Lane this summer

Chairman Kieron White said: “The funding people have told us what amounts we can apply for and what facilities we can get with those amounts. We have a good chance of getting them and now we just have to work on putting a case together now to get accepted.”

Maltby want to put new fencing around the pitch and improve drainage.

"It holds water at the minute down the bottom end. No matter what you do to it, it sits and it doesn’t drain away,” said Kieron. "The pitch was improved this year but hopefully it will be done properly next summer – a full job rather than just a partial job.

"Maltby Main Juniors have just got a grant form the Football Foundation to improve Pitch 2 and 3 at Muglet Lane and hopefully we can see big improvements as well in the next two years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division One leaders Horbury Town were too strong for Maltby last Saturday, winning 5-1. Angelo Tambini netted the consolation goal.

Maltby still remain just outside the play-offs ahead of Saturday's home date with Ilkley Town (3pm). They beat Wombwell Town 3-2 in the Senior Cup last night.

Added White: “After a good start to the season, results have not been the greatest lately but we've been playing well. We were the better team at Glasshoughton and we’ve drawn a couple we should have won. Hopefully the tide will turn in our favour.”

NCEL neighbours Swallownest remain third bottom after a 3-1 defeat at home to Brigg Town on Tuesday night. Joe Gore scored a late consolation goal after the visitors scored three times in eight minutes in the second half.

In the Premier Division, eighth-placed Parkgate chase a third straight win on Saturday (3pm) when they host lowly Winterton Rangers.