Maltby Main home shirt for 2024/25 with the Bring Me The Horizon logo

MALTBY Main FC are making plenty of noise after bagging top rock band Bring Me the Horizon as their new shirt sponsors.

The name of the Grammy Award-nominated, multi-million selling four-piece will be emblazoned across the front of the Miners’ home and away kits next season in a coup for the club.

Main chairman Kieron White is a long-time friend of Bring Me The Horizon drummer Mat Nicholls and that’s how the link-up came about.

Kieron said: “I went to Maltby Comp with Mat. He started his band after school and they’ve gone massive now.

Maltby Main chairman Kieron White

"Mat is a Maltby lad and it is brilliant that he is supporting his home-town club in this way.

"There aren’t many local football teams who have a rock band as their shirt sponsor and this isn’t just a local band, they’re famous world wide.”

The tie-up is just the boost Main needed after suffering relegation from the top flight of the Northern Counties East League.

"I’m hoping it gets us a lot of interest for next season, not just people buying shirts but coming along to watch games,” said Kieron.

Maltby Main FC 2024/25 away shirt

"We’ve also got a new joint manager in Joe Skarz, who is well known around these parts because he used to play for Rotherham United, so with Joe here and a big band involved all helps to get people to take notice.”

Main have produced a short video, complete with footage from a Bring Me the Horizon gig, proudly announcing the new shirt deal.

They are also looking forward to welcoming Mat to their home ground at Muglet Lane once his busy schedule allows.

Added Kieron: "I did play six-a-side with Mat for a while and we exchange messages because obviously most of the time he’s on tour or doing band stuff and he’s not about.

Bring Me The Horizon with Mat Nicholls (second left). Picture: JMEnternational

"He was hoping to get along to a match last season but ended up having to do something else but we’re hoping to see Mat down here soon.”