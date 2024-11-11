Students from Sukoshi Ryu Karate Academy won 33 medals in the recent Shindo Kai National Karate Championships held in Barnsley recently. Medal winners are seen with instructor Phil Moody (back centre).

YOUNG achievers at a karate club have shown the many benefits of getting out to pursue a hobby.

​Members of Sukoshi Ryu Karate Academy, at Kimberworth Park, came home with no less than 33 medals from the Shindo Kai National Championships in Barnsley.

The haul was made up of 11 golds, 11 silvers and 11 bronze.

Head coach Phil Moody said: “These fantastic results reflect the hard work the students put in each week.

"It is hard work that focusses on something that can better you physically and mentally and it is far more rewarding than hanging around street corners or sitting in front of screens all the time.”

Ben Jarvis collected two of the gold medals while Lennon Sweeney, Harry Morton, Benjamin Makhmori Sanghacini, Elise Morton, Oscar Gorton, Charlie Shaw, Joseph Kmec, Danny Astbury and Bailey Russell scooped the others.

Others medallists – silver: Daisy Burnett (2), Oscar Gorton, Bailey Russell, Joanne Moody, Gemma Garrity, Bromwyn Gorton, Amelia Morton, Hollie Garrity, Luna Moss-Woodward, Sophia Stoilov.

Bronze: Bromwyn Gorton (2), Joseph Kmec, Charlie Shaw, Jacob Shaw, Danny Astbury, Sophia Stoilov, Hollie Garrity, Tyler Mann, Amelia Morton, Cobie Moncaster.

Anyone wishing to join Sukoshi Ryu Karate Academy can contact Phil Moody on 07842 547017.