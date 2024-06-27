MAGNA: long-time boxing venue

BOXING promoter Ryan Rhodes says the Magna Centre is playing a key part in keeping grassroots professional boxing alive in South Yorkshire.

The venue in Templeborough has been home to many shows over the years, and it hosts another one on Saturday.

While Magna is very much part of the local fight scene, its value should never be taken for granted says Rhodes, a former challenger at world title level and a one-time British and European champion.

"You have to hand it to Magna," he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Rhodes with Oleksandr Usyk

"It is hard for promoters to find the right place with costs and all the rules and regulations that we have to deal with but Magna has supported small-hall boxing from day one.

"Many world champions have boxed there, like Clinton Woods, Kell Brook, Kid Galahad, David Haye and Terri Harper.

"We've had everything from international amateur bouts to big TV shows.

"Even when prices have had to go up, Magna has tried to be reasonable to keep small hall boxing, so we can keep going back there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terri Harper celebrates a Magna victory

"The main man there, Stuart Lee, has always been great for us," said Rhodes, who is jointly promoting a seven-fight bill there on Saturday, including two title fights."When the ring is lit up and the action starts, and the atmosphere is unbelievable.

"There will be around 700-800 there on Saturday night," added Rhodes, who himself competed at Magna back in 2011.

The one-time steelworks was also the venue for a tribute night to former champion Herol Bomber Graham in May.

Saturday's show will include six boxers protecting an unbeaten record.

Liam Cameron wins at Magna Pic: Connor McMain

THE BILL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dom Hunt (Wakefield/Sheffield Riley's gym) W15 L0 D0 v Ben Vaughan (Northampton) 9 0 0 welterweight.

Ebonie Jones (Sheffield) 4 0 1 v Jamillette Janitza Vallejos (Nicaragua) 3 14 2 feather.Claire Watts (Parson Cross, Sheffield) debut VS TBA.

James Flint (Doncaster) 14 1 2 v Kyle Boyd (Airdrie) 6 1 0; super light.

Conner Kelsall (Rotherham/Doncaster) 11 0 0 v TBA fly.

Hughie Wilson (Doncaster/Sheffield) 8 0 0 v Les Urry (Hull) 2 0 1; super light.