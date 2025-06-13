Luke Littler and Dennis Priestley help darts hit the bullseye with kids in Wombwell

d

And nowhere is the resurgence clearer than at Wombwell.

More than 60 kids a week are enjoying sessions in the old Wombwell Baths in sessions accredited by the Junior Darts Corporation.

"The amount of kids who want to come the doors and play darts is unbelievable and so much of it is down to Luke Littler,” said Dan Wall, who is from the The Active Club, which delivers the sessions.

“We’ve got 65 kids a week playing darts and that number is growing every week.

"The Luke Littler effect has been massive. He has transformed the whole sport.

"I have always liked darts but he has even brought my love back for it again.”

The sessions, which run on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, originally started at Hillies Golf Club at Wombwell.

Numbers soon got too big for the space, hence the move.

The Active Club invited Mexborough’s very own Dennis Priestley, the two-times former darts world champion, to its launch night.

"I was great to have Dennis here,” said Dan. "We had 250 plus people came through the doors and the kids got their certificates. It was a great evening.”

Anyone wanting more information can visit The Active Club’s page on Facebook or call Dan on 07538 588824.