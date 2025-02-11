Looking Back is a labour of love for Rotherham Advertiser reader

By David Beddows
Published 11th Feb 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 14:33 BST
Alan Ramsden with some of his Looking Back clippings from the Rotherham Advertiserplaceholder image
A LONG-TIME Rotherham Advertiser reader with a love of history has one column he looks forward to each week.

Alan Ramsden not only reads our Looking Back section word for word, he cuts them out and carefully pastes them into scrapbooks.

He’s got loads of volumes dating back more than 30 years and he’s still collecting.

"I don’t know exactly what started me off,” said Alan. “Something must have inspired me.

One of Alan Ramsden's scrapbooks.placeholder image
One of Alan Ramsden's scrapbooks.

"I used to cut the Looking Back articles from the paper and shove them somewhere but since I’ve had more time I’ve put them into scrapbooks and I do it every week.

"I’ve got 50 to 60 volumes going back to the early 1990s.

"Some are in my cellar room, called the Jungle Room, and I’ve got some down in the shed. They’ve kept surprisingly well.”

A retired police officer, Alan is a member of Greasbrough Historical Society and a long-time Rotherham United supporter.

Alan Ramsden with some of his Looking Back clippings from the Rotherham Advertiserplaceholder image
Among his collection of memorabilia are old football programmes, testimonial brochures and a book chronicling the club’s search for a new home when it was leaving Millmoor.

"I just love looking back and I love local history,” said Alan.

"I am also a hoarder and I think I got it from my dad.

"I still have all my diaries. If anyone wants anything saving they bring it to me.”

Alan’s memory is regularly stirred by snippets in Looking Back, which covers Advertiser sports stories from 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

He said: "There was one recently from ‘100 Years Ago’ about work starting on a new sports field in Greasbrough called the Dark Field. I’d have loved to have known more about that but obviously a lot of people who would remember are no longer with us.

"A more recent story in ‘50 Years Ago’ was about the time when 500 people watched an England v Scotland volleyball match at the old Herringthorpe Leisure Centre.

"I was there the day it opened.”

The Looking Back section is taken from old copies of the Advertiser kept in storage on Fitzwilliam Road.

"It’s a good feature,” added Alan. "It’s funny because the lady two doors up from me doesn’t buy the Advertiser but she has my copies to read with bits of the pages missing!

"I’ve no intention of stopping doing the scrap books. It’s a labour of love.”

