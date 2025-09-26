Long-serving Titan Jamie Cooke bids an emotional farewell to Rotherham Titans

Moving on: Jamie Cooke's long stay at Rotherham Titans is at an end

ROTHERHAM Titans’ longest serving player has left the club after eight eventful years.

Jamie Cooke’s time at Clifton Lane included two relegations, the frustrations of the pandemic, a miraculous comeback from a double leg break and also took in a promotion back to National One.

The centre/wing made 101 appearances in league and cup, scoring 23 tries.

Cooke (29) said: “Signing up for this club at 21, just a few days after finishing university and without knowing a single person ‘oop north’ was by no means easy.

Jamie Cooke played more than 100 times for Rotherham Titans

"Nevertheless, within one week I couldn't believe how kind and welcoming people can be and that just sums up the great community there is here. The fans truly are the heartbeat of the club and I'm going to miss you all.”

Cooke is the only survivor of the Rotherham team which dropped out of the Championship and into National One in 2018.

He settled to become a trusted operator under a string of coaches, from Joe Barker to current DoR Harvey Biljon.

When the pandemic struck in 2020, Cooke filled his time working on the front line as a hospital porter and was later hired as a delivery driver due to income stopping from rugby and no furlough. Cooke witnessed Rotherham’s harsh relegation to regional rugby (National Two North) on a mathematical formula when the season was cut short.

Off-field: Jamie Cooke on a school visit as part of his work with the Titans Community Foundation.

He was playing again when he suffered what many feared would be a career-ending injury in April 2022, fracturing his tibia and fibula in a match away to Wharfedale.

His rehab was long and sometimes painful, requiring three operations.

Through it all the Bury St Edmunds-born man held firm to the belief he might pull on a pair of boots again as he inched his way back to full health over the course of two years.

Titans had won promotion back to National One as champions of Nat Two North when he made his comeback in a friendly against Leeds last summer and marked it with a try.

Jamie Cooke on familiar turf at Clifton Lane

“Lots of people think I’m mad, but here we are,” said Jamie at the time.

Cooke returned to become a regular at inside centre last term, helping Titans finish third in National One. His final appearance was in April.

“Having an opportunity to play rugby again last season was brilliant, and I'll take plenty of special memories from this place,” he said.

He thanked every member of staff, his sponsors and in particular the medics (Chris Myers and Dave Swift) who supported him through his injury and beyond.

Cooke will continue working for the Titans Community Foundation for the near future and is planning his next move in rugby.

“I've played alongside some exceptional teammates and the friendships and memories will stay with me forever,” he added.

"I hope the club is back where it belongs next season, and I'll be supporting the boys the whole way.

“I've given everything to this club, on and off the field, to the best of my ability. I know I can walk away with my head held high.

"I wish nothing but the best for everyone at Titans.”