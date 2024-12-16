Jamie Cooke: claimed two tries in Rotherham's defeat away to Richmond

TEAM chief Harvey Biljon says Rotherham Titans can emerge stronger from Saturday’s gut-wrenching late defeat against league leaders Richmond.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser

Titans conceded a try off the very last play to lose 31-29 in the capital, which was only their third loss of the season in an ultra competitive National One.

“It was a hell of a game to be part of,” Biljon told the Advertiser.

"Going away from home against the league leaders, the character of our team came through.

Rotherham Titans director of rugby Harvey Biljon

"We were 14-0 down and it took us more than 60 minutes to get ahead 29-26. We stayed in the battle and although we were unfortunate to lose in the last minute, it is important not to get caught up in it emotionally.

"There were five or six moments when we could have been better and we have to experience those moments to make sure we can close out not just big games, but any game.”

Rotherham came home with two points for scoring four tries and for losing by less than seven points.

Winger Jamie Cooke crossed twice and Aidan Shortall and Charlie Capps claimed the other tries. Lloyd Hayes added nine points from the tee.

John Okafor secures lineout ball for Rotherham away to Richmond

"It’s a game of such small margins when you’re playing top-end matches,” said Biljon. “It can literally be a bounce of the ball or a penalty or a refereeing decision or just a system error. We made a system error and they capitalised on that.

"As Rob Powell (Richmond’s head coach) said, the game could have gone any way and it probably should have gone your way.

"Richmond are the most balanced and complete team we’ve played this season.”

Rotherham are still very much in with a shout at the top. They trail Richmond by nine points with half the season still to play and are three behind second-placed Rams, who have now lost three on the spin.

The year ends with a visit from bottom side Darlington on Saturday (2pm).

Added Biljon: “Things haven’t always gone our way this season but let’s make sure we don’t just stop here and we keep looking for the one-per cents, the small improvements each week.

"We need to stay focussed on where we are at this moment and all the other stuff will take care of itself.”