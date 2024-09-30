Scrum time between Sale FC and Rotherham Titans on Saturday. Pictures by Tony Jenkinson

ROTHERHAM Titans tasted defeat for the first time in ten months after they were pipped at the post at Sale FC.

Leading by three points in stoppage time, Titans conceded a penalty in favourable range but rather than kick it to earn a draw, the home side went for the corner and drove over from the ensuing lineout and added the conversion to secure a 21-17 victory.

It was Titans’ first loss since going down 26-20 at Leeds Tykes last November. They had won 18 league games on the spin since, taking them to promotion to National One.

The loss leaves them fourth in the early standings.

Rotherham Titans claim lineout ball against Sale FC at Heywood Road. Pictures by Tony Jenkinson

Trailing to a converted try early on, Rotherham rallied to lead 14-7 at half time thanks to tries from co-captain Charlie Capps and centre Tomasi Tanumi.

Lloyd Hayes converted both and added a second-half penalty before Sale responded with a converted score of their own to set up a tense finish.

Rotherham take on Dings Crusaders at Clifton Lane on Saturday (2pm).

The team from Bristol have won two and lost two of their opening four games.