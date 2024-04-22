Kimberworth Striders hit their stride at London Marathon
Dan Birkinshaw breezed his way round in a superb 2:54.08. Paul Casson grabbed a personal best after finally cracking the three-hour mark as he timed a brilliant 2:59.21.
Colin Earl smashed a club record time for his MV60 age category as he clocked another excellent time in 3:15.48.
Olivia Taylor, in her first marathon, running for Dementia Concern, timed a superb 3:50.32.
Meanwhile, Michael Jackson was in beautiful Vienna for its generally flat half marathon.
Michael took in all the sights on offer and clocked 2:17.30.
In the second Yorkshire Road League held at Lodge Moor in Sheffield, the usual tough route awaited the large field.
Sam Gagen was the leading Strider over the undulating five mile route, clocking 31.30. Keith Shore was next in 33.58 with Tom Burns following in 35.05, just holding off the challenge of Kevin Doyle (35.17). Liam Swift clocked 35.50 ahead of Colin Earl, who warmed up for his marathon exploits with 36.51.
Frances Coughlan followed in 38.05 and Alan France was next in 41.26 in front of Penny Fisher (44.46) and Tina Medlock (45.23).
Newcomer Nicola Hackling ran 46.55. Gary Coughlan posted 48.43 with Caroline Birkinshaw (51.12), Graham Platts (52.20) and Tina Bell (53.24) following.
Louise Taylor travelled over to Doncaster for their Wildlife 10K and completed the route in 1:04.27.