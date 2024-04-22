Paul Casson at the 2024 London Marathon

Dan Birkinshaw breezed his way round in a superb 2:54.08. Paul Casson grabbed a personal best after finally cracking the three-hour mark as he timed a brilliant 2:59.21.

Colin Earl smashed a club record time for his MV60 age category as he clocked another excellent time in 3:15.48.

Olivia Taylor, in her first marathon, running for Dementia Concern, timed a superb 3:50.32.

Michael Jackson after his picturesque run in Austria

Meanwhile, Michael Jackson was in beautiful Vienna for its generally flat half marathon.

Michael took in all the sights on offer and clocked 2:17.30.

In the second Yorkshire Road League held at Lodge Moor in Sheffield, the usual tough route awaited the large field.

Sam Gagen was the leading Strider over the undulating five mile route, clocking 31.30. Keith Shore was next in 33.58 with Tom Burns following in 35.05, just holding off the challenge of Kevin Doyle (35.17). Liam Swift clocked 35.50 ahead of Colin Earl, who warmed up for his marathon exploits with 36.51.

Frances Coughlan followed in 38.05 and Alan France was next in 41.26 in front of Penny Fisher (44.46) and Tina Medlock (45.23).

Newcomer Nicola Hackling ran 46.55. Gary Coughlan posted 48.43 with Caroline Birkinshaw (51.12), Graham Platts (52.20) and Tina Bell (53.24) following.