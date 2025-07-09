Kids to take the plunge for water polo ‘World Cup’ in Maltby

Fun and games: the Water Polo "World Cup "

CHILDREN from the north east and Midlands are converging on Rotherham this weekend for a water polo extravaganza.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maltby Sports Centre is hosting a Water Polo “World Cup” on Saturday (2pm-5pm).

More than 60 kids will be involved in a minis tournament for 6-10 year-olds and a junior one for 8-11s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s one of the biggest events we host in the year,” said Matt Birch, of Rotherham Metro Water Polo Club.

"We’ve had a Mini Olympics event in the past so we are doing a World Cup theme this year.

"The kids all get put on a random team with a flag and parade around the pool and there will be music, fun and games.”

Maltby and Metro are driving interest in water polo.

The Sports Centre has been chosen as the base for the North East Talent Centre for the third year in a row, nurturing the region’s best young talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham Council is also on board, providing sponsorship for this week’s World Cup.

“We are trying to get more people involved in the sport and reach out to people who might not have heard of it,” added Matt.

"Newcomers are welcome to come down and join in.”