Kids to take the plunge for water polo ‘World Cup’ in Maltby
Maltby Sports Centre is hosting a Water Polo “World Cup” on Saturday (2pm-5pm).
More than 60 kids will be involved in a minis tournament for 6-10 year-olds and a junior one for 8-11s.
“It’s one of the biggest events we host in the year,” said Matt Birch, of Rotherham Metro Water Polo Club.
"We’ve had a Mini Olympics event in the past so we are doing a World Cup theme this year.
"The kids all get put on a random team with a flag and parade around the pool and there will be music, fun and games.”
Maltby and Metro are driving interest in water polo.
The Sports Centre has been chosen as the base for the North East Talent Centre for the third year in a row, nurturing the region’s best young talent.
Rotherham Council is also on board, providing sponsorship for this week’s World Cup.
“We are trying to get more people involved in the sport and reach out to people who might not have heard of it,” added Matt.
"Newcomers are welcome to come down and join in.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.