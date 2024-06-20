POPULAR: Maltby rugby sessions. Pic: Hayley Kirk

OFF-SEASON rugby sessions are proving a hit with local kids.

Maltby RUFC has been the hosting the get-togethers on Manor Fields, behind Maltby Sports Centre, on Saturday mornings for youngsters aged 6-17.

Nearly 30 turned up for the first one and numbers swelled to 35 last weekend. There is scope to accommodate more.

Maltby secretary Frank Lidster said: "It’s brilliant to see so many kids coming along, getting introduced to rugby and really enjoying it.

A youngster at rugby session at Maltby. Pictures by HAYLEY KIRK

"Our club was only formed last year and this is all part of our plans to promote rugby union in Maltby and eventually to get a thriving youth set-up.

"Amongst the group we’ve got quite a few eight-year-olds so there may be enough to start an under-9s team next season."

The sessions run from 11am-12.30pm.

Anyone interested can just turn up on the day or call Frank Lidster for more information on 07377 878237.

Maltby’s first team have been accepted into the Yorkshire League alongside long established local clubs like Wath, Dinnington and Rotherham Phoenix, having started off in the Yorkshire South Merit League last season.

The new team proved capable of holding its own in league and cup games and wants to kick on next year.