Kids and Rotherham Rugby Club get a kick out of junior section’s re-birth

Ready to go: Rotherham Titans' new U13s team

CHILDREN are playing rugby again in Rotherham Titans colours after the revival of its youth section.

The new junior set-up has full teams for U11s, U13s and U14s and a ready-made base at the club’s Clifton Lane ground for training and matches.

"It’s just wonderful seeing these children being welcomed like they have,” Laura Wells, who is helping drive the section.

"Supporters who go and watch the Titans on a Saturday are now coming to see the kids play on a Sunday.

Togetherness: Rotherham Titans U14s

"The clubhouse is full and they can all sit together and celebrate indoors after a match.

"The kids go and watch the adults play and get inspired to be like them and the players have been jumping in and helping with our training sessions.

"A big family is coming together really nicely and hopefully we are going to be expanding into girls and more age groups as we progress.”

The juniors include Laura’s son, James, who plays for the U14s.

On the ball: Rotherham Titans U11s

“We want to be part of the club and the community,” she said.

"This year is all about finding our feet and getting everything set up because there is a lot involved in taking an adult club and adding children as well with safeguarding etc.

"We want to make sure it is done the right way.”

The kids have been welcomed in by people at Clifton Lane.

Lindsay Jones from the Titans Community Foundation and Titans player JB Bruzulier have played an important part, with “JB” even organising a trip to the water park at Rother Valley and a barbecue afterwards for the rugby families.

"The professional players are 100 per cent behind this. Anything they can do, they are there,” added Laura.

"They’ve given nutritional ideas and food tips. The kids even went to the seniors’ shirt launch and had their own replica shirt launch where they had professional photos taken and went into the locker room like the big lads do.

"For our children it is very much a mini version of what the professionals are doing and they are loving it.

"We’re now in a place where we can go forward and progress.”