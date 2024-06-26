Tristan Westcott after his latest victory

TEENAGER Tristan Westcott is making a name for himself as a talented fighter equally at home in various disciplines including boxing, kickboxing and MMA.

The 16-year-old from Wath has his sights set longer term on doing well as a professional pugilist.

But his latest success was in kickboxing, beating experienced Kai Bell, from Middlesbrough, on the recent Kings of Combat show at Barnsley Metrodome.

Westcott is now the English 62kg title holder for the ISKA sanctioning body, just weeks after winning a WKO European title.

Tristan Westcott with his belts

“Tristan has had to juggle intensive training twice a day, four days each week with hopefully doing well in his GCSEs,” said dad Darryl Westcott, who is chief coach at Submission MMA in Wombwell.

"He’s also found time to help with our kids class most days and will be with us full time from September, aiming to become a qualified instructor.

"Everyone is so very proud of him because, win or lose, he’s a champion at heart and always gives it his all.”

Westcott’s first sport was swimming but he committed to fight sports four years ago only to lose his first bout, suffering injury.

"It didn’t stop me,” explained Tristan, ‘I’d taken the fight at short notice against a bigger, more experienced boy. But I won the next ones comfortably and now after my sixth kickboxing bout I hold two titles.

"I’m especially proud to have beaten Kai, who is a three times champion with other promotions, and I’m looking forward to another kickboxing title shot in October.

“Submission is a MMA gym but I love kickboxing and want to brush up on wrestling and jujitsu as well as developing my striking.

"I’m also keen to prove myself as a boxer. People like to see punches being thrown and I’m happy to oblige.

"The main thing is that people find my fighting exciting.”

Dad Darryl has high hopes for Tristan. ‘

“He’ll be big in martial arts. He’ll go far,” he added.

"We’ll help him but he’s got to find out for himself what kind of man he wants to be. He’s made an impressive start.”

Tristan is grateful for sponsorship from Boxxed and J.T. Massaging Miracles.

Other individuals or companies interested in sponsoring him or in training at Submission should contact Darryl Westcott on 07794 705244 or at [email protected]