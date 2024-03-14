Heavyweight contender Kash Ali

The Rotherham fighter goes up against ‘The Juggernaut’ at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on Saturday in his most high-profile fight since the infamous bite on rival David Price five years ago that resulted in a six-month ban from the sport.

This time Ali intends to make headlines for the right reasons.

“Obviously I have had fights since but, in the main, the last boxing fans will have seen of me was the Price fight,” he said.

Kash Ali in action

“It’s time to show I’m a real threat in the heavyweight division and this is the perfect opportunity and a perfect time to show I belong in that top mix.”

Joyce, an Olympic Games silver medallist, had an unblemished pro record until successive defeats to China’s Zhilei Zhang last year.

At 38, it’s a must-win fight for him as well as Ali and the underdog intends to capitalise.

“I’ve got nothing to lose. All the pressure’s on him,” he said.

“For me this is a doorway. He’s looking to get past me and get back in the mix and I need to get past him and get in the mix.

“I believe my best will beat Joe Joyce. Words are cheap but we’ll find out come fight time.”

Since that defeat to Price, Ali (32) has pieced his career back together, winning the IBF European title along the way.

An injury-enforced 17-month absence from the ring ended in a points defeat to Ukraine’s Bohdan Myronets last summer, his only other pro defeat beside the Price fight in 23 contests.

“Is this fight do or die for me? I take every fight seriously,” said Ali.

“It’s the rewards for this one which are different. It would put me probably in the top ten or 15 in the world and you can then start talking about opponents at that level.

"I’ve been working at Peter Fury’s gym, sparring with Hughie Fury and Matty Harris, and I’ve also sparred with Frazer Clarke so I’ve got some good rounds in

“Joyce is a big man, quite experienced, an Olympic medallist. He’s beaten some world contenders like Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker.

"Joyce has been known for a remarkable chin and a good engine but we will see how good it is on the night.”

Birmingham-born Kash will have strong support from Rotherham and doesn’t want to let his fans down.

“I’m expecting a few hundred people there and that’s just from friends and family,” he said.

“Half my family is from Birmingham so I’ve lot of people coming from there.

" I’m feeling good. I’m ready to rumble for Saturday and I hope everyone tunes in.”