​​"FROM the estates of Eastwood to the United States – it's not going too bad for me, is it?"

Sheffield, UK - October 7: Junaid Bostan v Corey McCulloch, Super Welterweight Contest 7 October 2023 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing Junaid Bostan

It's hard to argue with Junaid Bostan's summary of his own boxing progress.

After seven wins (six knockouts) the 21-year-old Rotherham super welterweight had landed his first fight over the pond.

He's going from Magna to America.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bostan is taking on another unbeaten prospect, Gordie Russ, from Detroit, at the Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona on December 16.

It promises to be a fascinating collision with an opponent who is virtually a mirror image.

Russ has won his six bouts, all by knockouts, and is just a year older.

The American has already been vocal on social media, promising to take Bostan's scalp. But the local lad is mature enough not to be concerned with such showmanship, ahead of their scheduled eight-rounder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I see it as a good opportunity and experience and one which has come so soon in my career. I am trying to make myself stand out from the rest and this shows Eddie (Hearn, Matchroom promoter) has faith in me as a prospect.

"Eddie normally only puts Olympians in positions like this and me not being an Olympian shows I have the backing of him and they see me as a genuine talent."

Bostan will be on the undercard of his gym-mate Sunny Edwards, who will be disputing the IBF and WBO World Flyweight title with Jesse Rodriguez.

"I am not bothered about how far I am up the bill," said Bostan. "This is the biggest night in Sunny's life and I will be there to support him all the way."

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is no secret that the Rotherham stylist has been lobbying to be on the bill, even before his last fight.

And Hearn, with dollar signs in mind, found it impossible to say no, despite Bostan's brief career so far.

"Russ has been giving it the big one, he has a big mouth, but this will all be about levels, and he is not on mine," said the Eastwood banger. "I hope he continues to talk a lot in the build-up. He is the nephew of Sugar Hill Steward (Tyson Fury's trainer) and I hope his uncle comes to the show because it will make me look good when I do a number on him."

Bostan recognises that Russ will have power in his gloves.

"You don't force six stoppages unless you can whack a bit but at the end of the day I will show the American public the levels that are between us. On paper, our records and age almost replicate each other but I will make the most of this opportunity and make myself ready for a big 2024 which I do believe will be my breakthrough year and I will be a champion and be having those big nights for myself."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bostan's last fight on a Matchroom card was at Sheffield Arena, when he stopped Scotsman Corey McCulloch.

His next date will be the South Yorkshireman's fourth fight since February.