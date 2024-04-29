Junaid Bostan sends Jack Martin to the canvas as the referee waves off the contest. Pictures by Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

The Eastwood fighter (22) had promised to deliver the sport's top honours to his town and he began that mission in style on Saturday in Liverpool.

As chief support on a Matchroom bill, the super-welterweight talent (previously 8-0, 6 KOs) dominated and then floored Southminster’s Jack Martin (9-1, 4 KOs) in a final Eliminator for the English title, with the added attraction of taking home the Commonwealth Silver title.

Bostan regards himself as a perfectionist and he landed some heavy blows at the Exhibition Centre before the eighth round TKO.

Junaid Bostan with the Commonwealth Silver Super Welterweight belt.

In a sport not known for modesty, he summed up: "I wouldn’t call it perfect, seven out of 10.

"I put a lot into it, first title, co-main, I have a lot to work with but I’m very happy with the performance."

Martin had appeared rocked by Bostan's power and timing as early as the first round.

The Southern Area champion struggled to manage Bostan as he switched from southpaw to orthodox.

A left uppercut flush to the jaw saw Martin tumbling zombie-like to the canvas 49 seconds into the eighth.

The game Essex warrior climbed off the seat of his pants but referee Marcus McDonnell had already waved the contest off.

Bostan, supported by 150 of his growing fan base, had previously said in the Advertiser that he would be levels above the 29-year-old opponent, and he certainly delivered on that.

The Rotherham banger, whose career is now being closely followed by the Millers, is mandatory challenger for Bornemouth's English champion Lee Cutler.

"I am delighted with my first pro title," he said, adding he'd made recent changes to his routines, before the bout.