​A JUDO student who has honed her skills in Rotherham is believed to be the youngest ever to gain a competitive black belt in Britain.

Ruby Plane was just one day past her 15th birthday when she achieved the landmark recently.

Andy Parton, her coach at Miramar Judo Club, is awaiting confirmation from the British Judo Association

He said: “The research we have done shows Ruby is the youngest person ever to get a competitive black belt in this country.

“The only information we can find is one at 15 years, two months and six days.

“Ruby was 15 years and a day. You can’t get a black belt until you are 15 so it is going to take some beating anyway.”

Ruby, from Sheffield, had to pass a technical element and then win ten fights to earn her much coveted grading. She did it over the course of a weekend.

Andy added: "The fact she has got it at the age of 15 anyway is pretty massive, but if she is the youngest ever when it is finalised then it will be pretty smart.

"Ruby is so dedicated. We are open as a club five days a week and she is there every day.

"When it’s holidays she comes to the satellite clubs with me to help out.

"She competes on a regular basis. It’s her sole sport.”

Ruby will compete in the British Schools Championships in March because she has won two regional championships for qualification.

Her talent shines through.

"I’m biased – I’m her coach -- but several people have recognised the quality of the judo she has as a cadet player at under 16,” added Andy.

"Her parents her so proud, and rightly so.