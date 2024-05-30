Muglet Lane, home of Maltby Main FC.

MALTBY Main have announced that manager Joe Skarz is having to step away from his new role to take on an “exciting opportunity” in full-time football employment.

Former Rotherham United favourite Skarz took the reins at the end of last season in tandem with experienced defender Joe Austin and the two were due to lead the Miners into the 2024/25 campaign in the wake of their relegation from the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Now Austin will stay on as assistant to a new boss.

In statement, Main said: “Joe (Skarz) informed us immediately last week to allow us to progress with a replacement. We at the club appreciated his co-operation immensely and have since.

Joe Skarz in his Rotherham United playing days

“We want to thank Joe for his hard work at the end of last season and so far in pre-season.

"He was aware of many future plans the club has and it is still exciting times for both parties.”

Maltby have had time to bring in a suitable replacement in the form of ex Frickley Athletic and Thackley boss Pat McGuire.

Chairman Kieron White said: "Pat came recommended from a few people, including Joe (Skarz).

"He plays a good style of football and gets lads in who are really committed.