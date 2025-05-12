James Kaye becomes new manager of Maltby Main and the prolific Ross Duggan returns

Ross Duggan in past action for Maltby Main

MALTBY Main FC have underlined their ambitions for next season by bringing back a top goal getter and unveiling a new manager.

James Kaye, who has been a success in Sunday football, will guide a squad containing the returning Ross Duggan.

The striker bagged 33 goals in 74 appearances for Maltby in his previous spell, plus nearly 40 goals in helping near neighbours Parkgate win promotion to the Northern Counties East League Premier Division the season before last.

"I’m buzzing to sign back for Maltby. It’s where I first started in the NCEL,” said Duggan.

New Maltby Main manager James Kaye

"I’ve definitely got unfinished business and I’m happy to be back playing local football again and can’t wait to get started.”

New boss Kaye succeeds Joe Austin, who has stood down after a year in charge due to time pressures.

Kaye will be assisted by Leon Osbourne and Liam Hardy as he looks to build on the sort of success enjoyed at Scawthorpe Athletic. They won multiple honours during his time in charge, including the prized Sheffield Senior Sunday Cup.

Chairman Kieron White said: “James had a really successful Sunday team and he wans to try and get into Saturdays now. He has the contacts as regards bringing in good players at our level. We have defenders and strikers dropping from two or three leagues above to play for us.”

Main finished in the top half of NCEL Division One last season in their first season down from the Premier and want to be in the promotion picture in 2025/26.