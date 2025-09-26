It’s winning one-two for revved up Rotherham Hockey Club firsts

On top: Aidan Ward and Danny Berry battle in Rotherham's thumping win over Driffield

ROTHERHAM Hockey Club has scored another winning double – with the men leading the way.

The firsts destroyed Driffield 12-1 to back up their opening-day win over Slazengers and go joint top of the early Yorkshire North East One table.

The ladies firsts also share the leadership of their section with two wins from two after seeing off Halifax 2-0 on their own ground.

Rachael Hibbert and player of the Match Ava Masserella netted.

New captain Rannoch Foster led from the front again, scoring five in the men’s win to add to a first-day hat-trick. Rotherham struck five inside the first 20 minutes. Aidan Ward scored two and there was each for Star Man Eddie Fisher, Fraser Andrews, Luke Staveley, Danny Berry and Daniel Hucknall.

They visit Sheffield University Bankers on Saturday (3pm) while the ladies host Norton with a noon start. The newly promoted men’s 2s lost 3-2 to Huddersfield Dragons 2s despite strikes by captain Tim Baggaley and Vijay Ramachandran. Player of the Match was newcomer Harry Stewart. The men’s 3s began their season with a 4-0 win over Sheffield Bankers 6s. Goals came from skipper Martin Hingley, Tom Reynolds, Matthew Wall and Owen Dearman. Player of the Match was another newcomer, Max Phillips and there were debuts for youngsters Tom Hill and Zach Chester.

The ladies 3s went down 4-1 at Sheffield Phoenix, Erin Butler scoring. Player of the Match was Aanya Sukumar. Both development games were in action too – team A losing 2-1 at Doncaster with Zach Chester netting. Emilie Dickinson was star player.

The B team beat Sheffield 3-1 with strikes from Joe Oldale (2) and William Lowey on his Development debut. Player of the Match was Isobel Campbell, also on debut.