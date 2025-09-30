It's fun in the sun as Ella Mortimer's double helps Rotherham United Women to another win

Rotherham United Women get a shot away against Wellingborough Town. PIcture by Alex Roebuck

ELLA Mortimer was the two-goal hero as Rotherham United Women came from behind to complete back-to-back wins.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They beat Wellingborough Town 3-1 at Roundwood on Sunday to move second in the early East Midlands Regional Premier Division table.

Delia Hurdiss had drawn the Millers level after the visitors took an early lead and Mortimer scored with each foot after the break to make it six league points in five days following the 2-1 victory over Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promoted Wellingborough caused a few headaches with their direct and physical approach and took the lead when the hosts failed to deal with a free kick after just six minutes.

Goal...for Rotherham United Women against Wellinborough Town. PIcture by Brooklyn Manley-Holling

A home side packed with pace and energy showed patience and carved out several opportunities, with Hurdiss, Mortimer and winger Annie Irwin all narrowly missing the target or being denied by busy away keeper Jo Daniels.

Daniels did well to keep out the marauding Mortimer on 20 minutes but the rebound fell to Hurdiss, who made no mistake.

Under a warm September sun, the Roundwood crowd saw Adam Rawlings’ side putting the visiting defence under increasing pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The breakthrough came 12 minutes after the interval when Mortimer was fed on the left of the box, turned onto her right and rolled a daisy cutter into the far corner.

Aerial battle between Rotherham United Women and Wellinborough Town. Picture by Alex Roebuck

As the clock ticked down, tension crept into the atmosphere because of the narrow lead, so Mortimer’s second – her fifth of the season – was greeted with relief as much as joy.

It was true No 9’s goal, as the striker rolled her marker, set herself and slotted home clinically.

A performance of no little flair backed up by the industry typified by player of the match Leah Harrison’s all-action display, this was much more like the Millers fans have become used to under Rawlings.

The team will look to continue their good form when they head to Anstey Nomads on Sunday for a 2pm kick-off.