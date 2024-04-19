JOY: for Thirsty Flame after penalty shootout success. Pictures: Chris Wharton Images

They beat Todwick Villa 6-5 penalties at Brinsworth Phoenix on Sunday after a 0-0 draw to book their place in the decider for the Malcolm Gabbitas Trophy at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

It was a shock result because Flame, from Division Three, operate three divisions lower than Todwick in the Rotherham Sunday League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brinsworth side will play either Mail Coach or New Inn Masbrough in the final. They meet at Herringthorpe Stadium next Sunday (10.30am).

Big penalty save.

The first finalist in the Brian Beeley Knockout Cup has been decided.

AFC Trades also needed penalties to bump out fellow Premier Division side Lord Reresby after their tie at Herringthorpe had finished 1-1, also after extra time.

Trades will play either defending champions Ship Inn or Shireoaks Inn, who meet at Herringthorpe on Sunday (10.30am).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in league action, runaway Championship leaders Butchers Arms are on the cusp of promotion to the Premier Division after a 10-0 romp at Bramley Club. Ben Richardson and Chris Staniforth both claimed hat-tricks and Luke Hodgkinson and Will Jackson bagged doubles.

Finalists: Thirsty Flame

Nearest rivals Team Sports beat Red Lion Thorpe Hesley 6-0 to stay ten points behind.

Centre Spot got past Ravenfield Cavs 2-0 to move fourth and Manor Hotel pipped bottom side Fighting Cocks 3-2.

​

​

​

​

​