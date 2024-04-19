It’s Flaming brilliant as underdogs reach their first final
They beat Todwick Villa 6-5 penalties at Brinsworth Phoenix on Sunday after a 0-0 draw to book their place in the decider for the Malcolm Gabbitas Trophy at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
It was a shock result because Flame, from Division Three, operate three divisions lower than Todwick in the Rotherham Sunday League.
The Brinsworth side will play either Mail Coach or New Inn Masbrough in the final. They meet at Herringthorpe Stadium next Sunday (10.30am).
The first finalist in the Brian Beeley Knockout Cup has been decided.
AFC Trades also needed penalties to bump out fellow Premier Division side Lord Reresby after their tie at Herringthorpe had finished 1-1, also after extra time.
Trades will play either defending champions Ship Inn or Shireoaks Inn, who meet at Herringthorpe on Sunday (10.30am).
Back in league action, runaway Championship leaders Butchers Arms are on the cusp of promotion to the Premier Division after a 10-0 romp at Bramley Club. Ben Richardson and Chris Staniforth both claimed hat-tricks and Luke Hodgkinson and Will Jackson bagged doubles.
Nearest rivals Team Sports beat Red Lion Thorpe Hesley 6-0 to stay ten points behind.
Centre Spot got past Ravenfield Cavs 2-0 to move fourth and Manor Hotel pipped bottom side Fighting Cocks 3-2.