Semi-final: for Maltby RUFC. Picture by Hayley Kirk

​Dinnington’s second string host their near neighbours at Lodge Lane tonight (6.30pm) in the semi-final of the Yorkshire Bowl.

All support welcome.

Maltby have had an encouraging first year of competition in the South Merit League and have applied to join Wath, Rotherham Phoenix and Dinnington’s first string in the Yorkshire League

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maltby in action

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dinnington, meanwhile, ended a tough Yorkshire Two campaign out of harm’s way despite a 26-20 home reverse to Hemsworth last Saturday.

The Lodge Laners finished fifth bottom thanks in part to a haul of 19 bonus points, the highest tally of any team in the division, including promoted Wath.

In Yorkshire Three, Rotherham Phoenix signed off with a 30-5 home loss to Halifax Vandals but still finished a creditable fifth in their first season up after promotion.

Wath, meanwhile, take on Kevesten, from Lincolnshire, in the first round of the end-of-season Counties 2 National Cup at Moor Road on Saturday (3pm).