It’s cup night for Maltby RUFC and Dinnington
Dinnington’s second string host their near neighbours at Lodge Lane tonight (6.30pm) in the semi-final of the Yorkshire Bowl.
All support welcome.
Maltby have had an encouraging first year of competition in the South Merit League and have applied to join Wath, Rotherham Phoenix and Dinnington’s first string in the Yorkshire League
Dinnington, meanwhile, ended a tough Yorkshire Two campaign out of harm’s way despite a 26-20 home reverse to Hemsworth last Saturday.
The Lodge Laners finished fifth bottom thanks in part to a haul of 19 bonus points, the highest tally of any team in the division, including promoted Wath.
In Yorkshire Three, Rotherham Phoenix signed off with a 30-5 home loss to Halifax Vandals but still finished a creditable fifth in their first season up after promotion.
Wath, meanwhile, take on Kevesten, from Lincolnshire, in the first round of the end-of-season Counties 2 National Cup at Moor Road on Saturday (3pm).
.