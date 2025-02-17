It's a super Saturday for Rotherham Hockey Club
That’s because all its senior teams won – and without conceding a single goal.
The men’s firsts played Leeds 4s away and came home with a 3-0 win in Yorkshire North East One.
Fraser Andrews, Rannoch Foster and Eddie Fisher scored and Player of the Match was Zach Bray.
The men’s seconds continued to shine with a 2-0 win over Chapeltown 2s. Robbie Macdonald and James Thomas were on target and Thomas was also Man of the Match.
Continuing the hot streak, the men’s third string dominated Sheffield 7s, beating them 5-0.
Strikes from Star Man Kameran Exley, Vijay Ramachandran and a super hat-trick from Tom Reynolds saw them home.
The success story was repeated by Rotherham’s women’s teams.
The improving first team beat Newcastle University 4s 1-0 at Bawtry Road thanks to an Imogen Strawson strike. Player of the Match was Eve Burgin.
And it was an extra special day for the ladies second team, who beat Doncaster Independent 3-0 to confirm their position as league champions and secure back-to-back promotions.
A double from Keira Valentine-Bull and a Becky Lee effort did the trick and means Rotherham will start next season in YNE Peak and Wold league. Player of the Match was Phoebe Carver.
Sunday saw the men’s team travel to Leeds again but the opposition this time was University of Leeds 1s.
Goals from Toby Cumming and a hat-trick for top scorer Rannoch Foster forged a 4-1 win.
They are away to Slazenger on Saturday (1.20pm start) while the ladies firsts, now unbeaten in four matches, make the trip north to play Durham University 4s in a midday start.
Rotherham’s young development team lost 1-0 to Sheffield Bankers, with Olivia Green getting Player of the Match.
Meanwhile, the club’s away kit colour will be hot pink next season as a result of a club vote.
Of the 89 votes cast, nearly half (49) were for hot pink. Orange got 18 per cent of the vote, emerald green (12 per cent) and grey (10 per cent).
