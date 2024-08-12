Robbie Povey

​CANADIAN international Robbie Povey is among the latest additions to Rotherham Titans’ squad.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fly-half has played his rugby on both sides of the Atlantic for the likes of Sale FC and Coventy in England and Houston Sabercats in America and Utah Saints in his homeland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 27, he is one of the more experienced newcomers at Clifton Lane and is poised to make his debut in the pre-season workout against Leeds Tykes tomorrow.

Titans chief Harvey Biljon said: “I called Rob Howley, who was coaching Canada and knows Robbie from his days with Canada.

"He gave a really positive reference about a player who needs to come and play, so this move gives him an opportunity to grow and reach his potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He would have only had three or four sessions by the time the Leeds game comes around so I won’t be putting too much pressure on him just yet, but I think he is a player with skill, ability and a calmness about him which is great for someone in his position.”

A name from the past will also be on the team sheet for the Leeds encounter.

Ronnie du Randt, brother of former Titans wing/full-back William du Randt, has joined Rotherham from Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre joins a raft of promising young operators who have signed in at Clifton Lane fresh from completing their studies.

"Ronnie’s brother played for Rotherham about ten years ago under Andre Bester and as a youngster he watched him play from the stands,” explained Biljon.

"He was with Nottingham last season in the Championship as a full-time player while he was finishing his studies there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is great to have someone who has tasted Championship rugby and is now going to be playing for Rotherham, and he’s another young guy who we are excited to see out on the field.”

Meanwhile, Biljon believes the club has landed a real asset in new back row Travis Gordon, who has played in the Currie Cup in his native South Africa.

“We’ve already seen in training that he’s both physical and skilful. He also has the versatility to play across the back row – 6, 7 or 8.

"For someone who has played at the level he has there is probably an expectation that we see him as one of the leading players leading into the new campaign.”