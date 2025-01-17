Rotherham Titans in action at Sale FC earlier this season

ROTHERHAM Titans get back into the cut and thrust of rugby this weekend after a spell disrupted by the holidays and the weather.

A three-week break for Christmas, followed by the postponement of last week’s match at Esher, means they haven’t played for a month.

They’re not alone in that in National One and they’ll get the chance to blast off the match cobwebs against Sale FC at Clifton Lane tomorrow (2pm).

​"With the Christmas and New Year break and the weather, we’ve had some disruption,” team chief Harvey Biljon told the Advertiser.

Rotherham Titans director of rugby Harvey Biljon

"We did a below training intensity session on the pitch at Clifton Lane in the snow. We did get a session in at the sports hall at Thomas Rotherham College and we also ran a couple at the Everlast Gym at Parkgate.

"It wasn’t the same as rugby, just ticking over, but I have to credit the players for putting the time in to train and not just switching off.”

Even though the match at Esher wasn’t called off until Saturday morning, the decision came early enough to stop Rotherham hitting the road.

”We spoke to the referees and officials at 8.15 on Saturday morning and the game was called off at 8.30,” explained Biljon.

Rotherham Titans beating Darlington Mowden Park last time out. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

"All the players and staff had arrived at the club but we didn’t actually get on the coach and get moving.

"They were ready to start playing some rugby again. It didn’t happen but very quickly it comes to Sale and we’re looking forward to getting back to rugby in front of our own supporters.”

Four points behind leaders Richmond and three behind Rams, Titans have a chance to keep up the pressure on the top two.

Out-of-form Sale have lost five out of their last six but did beat Rotherham 21-17 off the last play at Heywood Road back in September.

“We were still finding our feet in the league then,” said Biljon. "We learnt a valuable lesson that we have to learn to close out games. Give Sale credit, they were brave on the last play and took the victory.

"We have had a debate about what went on with ourselves in the last ten minutes so hopefully we have improved from that.”

The Esher match has been rearranged for Saturday, February 22.

