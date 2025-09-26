In-form Ellie Hellewell is a live underdog for title scrap
Ellie Hellewell takes on defending title holder Tysie Gallagher at Sheffield's Park Community Arena tomorrow night, live on DAZN.
Ellie might surprise a few fans, too, and succeed in unseating the champion at super-bantamweight.
Rotherham-born Ellie, now living in the Conisbrough area, has seven straight wins and is coming off a 10-round points win over Stevi Levy in May at Doncaster Rovers’ ground on a Terri Harper undercard.
Luton-based Tysie has not boxed for 12 months because of pull-outs. The lay-off is a potentially damaging one but she will be determined to win.
And while she is not on home soil, she is promoted by Sheffield hosts GBM Sports, who want her to become their first world champion.
Wracking ball Moorgate super middleweight Taz Nadeem is also on the bill.
Doors are open at 4pm.
ROTHERHAM boxing gym owner and TV pundit Dave Coldwell will be part of the team involved in a "Pitch to Punch: Football Legends Collide" event on October 18 at the Grosvenor Hotel in London when footballers like Peter Crouch, Joe Cole and Ray Parlour try their hand at boxing.