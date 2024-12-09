Rotherham's Taz Nadeem focused before his win at Canon Arena. Pic courtesy of Leigh Dawney GBM Sports

TAZ Nadeem's rampant journey towards domestic honours remains on course.

On Saturday the Rotherham super middleweight chalked up his fourth win out of as many professional fights, a convincing points victory over Fernando Valencia.

Taz is 24 but his steely focus and the way he carries himself means fans can mistakenly regard him as a mature, finished article.

Some of his enthusiastic fan group, made up of friends, relatives and former college colleagues, are hungry to see him add to his knockout count.

Taz Nadeem and team after successful professional fight number 4. Pic by Jake Skinn

But, as boxing purists will agree, a rookie needs to be eased into the sport with care.

And while Taz has yet to box anyone with a decent record, he was up a Mexican last weekend who had been in the ring some 74 times and had seen it all before.

The opponent planned to avoid the concussive power of the Moorgate mauler.

He certainly earned his money on the GBM Sports bill at Sheffield's Park Community Arena, with Nadeem moving to a 4-0 record as a pro boxer, courtesy of winning all four rounds.

Afterwards Taz told the Advertiser: "It was a good performance. There’s stuff to work on but I did a lot of stuff better than I have before; so definitely a performance to be pleased with and proud of.

"Next year will be just as busy! I am going to up the rounds and get as many fights in as we can" said Taz, who works full-time as a butcher in Masbrough.

His trainer, Jamie Kennedy, was pleased the choice of opponent paid such dividends.

"When we got offered the opportunity to box this durable and very experienced Mexican I jumped at the chance," he said.

"No one really boxes him this early in their career and he’s only been stopped a handful of times in nearly 80 fights.

"It was the first live TV event for Taz too, so there was a little more added pressure to the fact people want to see the KO.

"For me Taz boxed great; he landed hurtful shots early which the Mexican took so well.

"We work on staying patient which I’m pleased Taz did even when he had him hurt he didn’t rush."

Jamie described Valencia as a "very talented survival-style fighter who boxes his way out of trouble.”

“So it was great to have Taz in a fight. Perhaps a varied use of the jab and more body shots would have changed the result," he speculated. "These are shots I was asking for which he is very good at in the gym but it’s all about it coming together under the lights.

"This happens when it’s second nature.

"Just 18 months ago he was still competing at CrossFit and in the last 14 months he has had seven fights, all wins – four KOs. This includes his three back as an amateur so we really are learning on the job."