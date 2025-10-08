'I probably took years off my life, and I still wouldn’t change it.' The psyche and the second coming of boxer Dave Allen

Dave Allen: "fighter, trainer, manager, father...and a recent cameo photo-shoot performer as an underwear model."

SPORTS psychologists would have a field day probing the mind of boxer Dave Allen.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old heavyweight is preparing for the biggest fight of his life at Sheffield Arena on Saturday.

He headlines against giant Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov.

The bout could propel him to a level that would have felt well beyond him in the early part of the 2020s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Touchdown: Dave Allen sends Johnny Fisher to the canvas as the towel is thrown in. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

Only last year, he was in a four-rounder against a journeyman with 25 losses on his CV.

But a disputed loss followed by a stoppage win over Johnny Fisher shed light on the second coming of Dave Allen, a man and a boxer who has matured and developed.

His physical attributes and fight IQ are there for all to see.

But inside the mind of Dave Allen – well, that's a different ball game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Allen knows what he is doing

The Conisbrough puncher (19 knockouts from 24 wins; seven losses four by KO) is a man of varying roles, from fighter, trainer, manager, father...and a recent cameo photo-shoot performer as an underwear model.

There isn't much of his life that isn't publicly available. His YouTube channel covers just about every facet, from what he eats to the search for a missing pair of socks.

There was one episode of the 'White Rhino' show this week (nearly 24,000 subscribers) that pretty much typified his content and the inner workings of his mind.

In the eight-minute clip he mused:

Dave Allen in fight mode. Picture courtesy of Matchroom Boxing

*He has a "sh*t" general physique, but is blessed from the neck up and waist down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* He currently has a cold, "I am always ill...I've either got sh*ts or cold...I have never not gone one. I always need toilet roll for one reason or another." He said his legs "feel weird...don't know what's up with them."

* He has a "bulletproof game plan built around avoiding having his head "punched in" and then stepping up once Makhmudov tires.

*"Every time I have stepped up a level to the top level I've had my head punched in, so I am very nervous. I am a painful realist...probably why I am always miserable."

* On the plus side, he's never been as fit and focused as he is now. "I fancy causing an upset." And he is looking forward to a post-fight Sunday dinner with dessert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another video, he said he had got his "mum's body" including a big head and his dad's pot belly.

Five facts about Allen

1: At one weigh-in, Allen took off his socks and stuffed them down his boxers as a prank.

2: He has spoken in the past about being “a fat kid from Conisbrough” and about disliking training and diets.

3: He has suffered his fair share of injuries: "I’ve woken up paralysed in the back of an ambulance. I’ve sat on the Eurostar home with a concussion while barely being able to see. I’ve been stitched up, broken my nose and perforated my eardrums. I probably took years off my life, and I still wouldn’t change it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4: Dave is filling Sheffield Arena and has an army of supporters because normal fans see him as a nice guy who they can relate to. He comes across as genuine friendly, humble, funny, someone who doesn’t let the persona get to his head.

5: He has exhibited a reluctance to hurt his opponent unnecessarily.

After defeating Fisher, Allen waited to see whether his rival was okay before celebrating. He has also expressed dislike for trash-talking “just for the sake of it”.