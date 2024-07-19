ENDURANCE: Jennifer Gaimster and Striker

A HORSE rider will soon be showing her equestrian skills for England.

Jennifer Gaimster has been selected to represent her country at the Home International Endurance Championships in Kilkenny, Ireland. The annual event brings together teams from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland to showcase their prowess.

Jennifer, from Rotherham, started the sport only last year with her gelding, Striker.

Striker isn’t a conventional endurance horse, being a 14.1hh piebald, but the pair have maintained a 100 per cent pass rate at distances up to 50km, showing their impressive endurance and teamwork.

Jennifer said: “We’re excited to be part of the England team for the first time and are looking forward to travelling across to Ireland.”

The selections were announced by the Endurance GB International Committee.

Bella Fricker, the chef d’Equipe of the England squad, added: “We are delighted with our final team. With such a huge pool of talent to choose from the selection wasn’t easy.

"We have every confidence in the squad’s ability to tackle the Irish terrain, particularly with such established combinations to represent us.”

The event runs on August 10 and 11.