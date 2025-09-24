Home-town fighter Kacie Doocey delights in first pro stoppage

Kacie Doocey on the way to her stoppage win against Rajwant Kaur at Magna. Pictures by Laura Kristina Kickers - LKR Photography

YOUNG Rotherham prospect Kacie Doocey stole the show as she recorded the first stoppage of her professional career.

Kacie Doocey, whose martial arts background and sparring abilities have caught the eye, dominated opponent Rajwant Kaur so overpoweringly that the referee had to step in.

It was the sole knockout on the Jamie Sheldon/Ryan Rhodes promotion at Rotherham's Magna Centre.

Kacie (22), trained by Steve Nettleship at Ryan Rhodes' Sheffield gym, was delighted with the result in only her second pro outing.

Kacie Doocey on the way to her stoppage win at Magna. Picture: Laura Kristina Kickers - LKR Photography

"It was my first stoppage and I hadn't expected it to come so early," said the Swinton fighter. "It was so good, a big surprise!

"It was 58 seconds into the third round and she (Kaur) just wasn't replying with anything. The referee had obviously seen enough and stopped it.

"I'd put all the work so I knew I could do it, really."

Kacie said her sparring exploits with the likes of champions Terri Harper, Chantelle Cameron and Sandy Ryan had put her in good standing.

Kacie Doocey eyes a first stoppage as a pro in her home-town bout against Rajwant Kaur at Magna. Picture: Laura Kristina Kickers - LKR Photography

"I am just excited for the next fight, now," she told the Advertiser. "Whatever my team comes up with next, I'll be ready," said the former Swinton Academy student and part-time personal trainer.

Doocey described her style as "skilful but aggressive with a fast pace”.

Online, Kacie added that she "Couldn’t be any happier...So grateful for the people around me, my team and my sponsors… without you, this wouldn’t be happening. So excited for the journey."

Bree Wright , the 29-year-old Manor, Sheffield woman now trained by Jason Cunningham, in Denaby Main, swept aside her inactivity dating back to April last year to record a points win.

It wasn't such a happy evening for Adam Geelan, the 27-year-old full-time kitman for Sheffield United. He was held to a 38-38 draw in his fourth pro appearance.

His Leeds rival Joe Hardy, 30, had previously lost 37 times, so it was a big bonus for him.

In his second bout of the year, Mohammed Subhaan, the 25-year-old Ingle boxer, moved his record to double figures in wins.

Doncaster's Billy Jarmolinski, whose mantra is: "Have to fight through life so why not fight for a living?" got the win on her pro debut.

And 21-year-old prospect Cory Sagar, a Worsbrough Common bricklayer, chalked up another win in his third appearance.

He told his support, which included Euro champ Callum Simpson: "Thank you all for coming down to Magna to support me.

"Without your continued support my dreams wouldn’t be able to come true. I hope you all had a fantastic evening, looking forward to the next one."

Saturday's results:

Bree Wright, Sheffield, (previously) 5 0 0 beat Bojana Libiszewska, Poland 7 71 0 welterweight

Adam Geelan, Sheffield, 3 0 0 drew Joe Hardy, Leeds. 5 37 0 middle

Nazir Younus, Sheffield 1 0 0 bt Stefan Vincent 2 36 0, Dorset welter

Mohammed Subhaan, Ingle/Bradford, 9 1 0 bt Jake Price, Hereford 2 5 1 super light

Kacie Doocey, Rotherham, 1 0 0 TKO Rajwant Kaur, India 5 4 0 light

Billy Jarmolinski, Doncaster, debut bt Kira Carter, Leeds, 0 21 1 bantam

Cory Sagar, Barnsley, 2 0 0 bt Elliot Eboigbe, Manchester, 1 12 0 middle

Ted Jackson, Hull, 3 0 0 bt Harley Collison, Southampton, 3 3 2 middle