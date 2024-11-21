Swallownest FC manager Jamie Housley

RELEGATION fighters Swallownest want to capitalise on a run of home games up to Christmas to set themselves up for the second half of the season.

Again trying to keep their hard-won place in the Northern Counties East League, four of Swall’s next six matches are at home.

They offer a chance to climb out of the bottom three in NCEL Division One, starting against Club Thorne Colliery on Saturday (3pm) and Brigg Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).

"It’s massive thing for us and we do play better at home,” said manager Jamie Housley.

Swallownest on the way to beating Dronfield Town 1-0 earlier this season

"Thorne is a big one. Brigg after that will be tough and then we play Dronfield and Glasshoughton who we’ve beaten already so they’ll be be wanting revenge and it will be hard to beat them again.”

Swall’ are refreshed from a break since beating Athersley Rec a fortnight ago and have Luke Brown back after six week outs and Liam O’Brien.

"We had been relentless Saturday-Tuesday for a while so hadn’t had chance to rest or train very often,” added Jamie.

"We had a few out injured and so were playing a few young lads. They didn’t do badly, don’t get me wrong, but we have everybody back now after the break, which is good. It will be good to get back into it.

"Around us, Nostell have picked up and Yorkshire Amateur beat Ilkley, which we weren’t expecting. We need to start turning results out ourselves now.”

Maltby Main, eyeing the play-offs, go to leaders Horbury Town on Saturday having drawn 0-0 with Harrogate Railway last time out. Wombwell Town come to Muglet Lane in the Sheffield Senior Cup on Wednesday (7.45pm).

In the Premier Division there’s a hard assignment for Parkgate too.

Scott Mason’s side, in eighth, visit second-placed Golcar United in search of a third straight win. Liam Tomlinson’s second-half double banked a 2-0 success at Goole last week.