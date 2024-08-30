Maltby Main chairman Kieron White at Muglet Lane.

​MALTBY Main FC’s long wait for a home game finally ends this weekend when they take to the field at a spruced up Muglet Lane.

The ground has not staged a first team fixture since March due to work on trying to level the pitch.

The project didn’t go exactly to plan, meaning the ground’s infamous slope remains, but supporters will notice improvements at tomorrow’s long awaited home opener against South Leeds.

“The place is looking a lot better,” said chairman Kieron White. “There’s new fencing around the pitch and more to put in, the bar is looking good and we’ve a new club shop with shutters decorated with graphics.

“The pitch still isn’t perfectly flat but it is still better than what we had. It has been seeded with the same grass they have at Rotherham United, according to our groundsman, and at the end of the season we will try to get the levelling done properly.”

Main have benefited from shirt sponsorship from top band Bring Me the Horizon, whose drummer, Mat Nicholls, is from Maltby.

The group has also funded the club shop and Mat hopes to be at the match on Saturday.

Relegated to Northern Counties East League Division One this season, Main have collected two wins and a draw from their opening four league games under new manager Joe Austin despite having to play away from home.

A depleted side went out of the League Cup 5-0 at Dearne and District last week but should be nearer full strength on Saturday (3pm ko).

“It would be nice to get a good crowd in,” added Kieron. “At the end of last season started we started getting gates of more than 200. We held a music event over the summer so hopefully some people who will there will come and have a look as well.

“We need good crowds to keep the club going otherwise it is hard to put a lot of time and effort in if people don’t want to come and watch.”

Main are away to Yorkshire Amateur on Wednesday (7.45pm).