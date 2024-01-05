IN-FORM Parkgate FC have put out a New Year call for more backing after disappointing crowds this season.

HOME ADVANTAGE: Parkgate in action this season

The Steelmen are enjoying their best campaign in years, winning 18 of their 22 matches in the Northern Counties East League. However the great results haven’t been mirrored by booming spectator numbers for home games at Roundwood, with gates hovering not much above the 100 mark.

While appreciative of everyone who turns out to back the team home and away, the club would like to see more spectators in the second half of the season as the Steelmen push for promotion to the Premier Division and stay in the hunt for two cups. They are at home to Glasshoughton Welfare on Saturday (3pm).

"Gates are up seven per cent, which is a bit disappointing for where we are,” said first team manager Scott Mason.

Parkgate manager Scott Mason

"We wanted to get them up by 50 per cent this season and build them up for next season.

"Admission is only £6 and it is a good outing for kids as well and although we are seeing more faces at our home games, we want more.”

A total of 120 spectators watched Parkgate sweep aside bottom-of-the-table Ollerton Town 8-1 on Saturday while 106 watched the earlier festive fixture against Athersley Rec.

Added Scott: "When you are playing the likes of Ollerton at home – and Athersley didn’t bring as many supporters as I thought – it is difficult but we have home games to come against top sides like Wakefield, Shirebrook and Retford United, so that is going to boost us.

"I have seen a lot of parents of kids at Wickersley Youth coming down to matches because I am involved with my little boy's Wickersley team. They are coming to away games and we had 20 or 30 at Worsbrough recently, it not more, so that’s another positive. Having a good crowd in really does help the team so if you haven’t been to a game here, or haven’t been down for years, please come and see what it’s about. That invitation goes out to ex-Parkgate players too.”

Parkgate’s latest win keeps them a point behind Division One leaders Wakefield AFC with four games in hand. Jamie Austin’s brace made it 2-0 half time before Danny Patterson, Brandon Potts, Liam Royles, Cian Guest, Ross Duggan and Jack Haslam completed a handsome win. Ollerton managed a 72nd minute reply.

Gate visit Wombwell Town in the League Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).​​​​​​​

