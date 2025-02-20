Herringthorpe Stadium starts to put the shabby times behind it

Herringthorpe Stadium

MAINTENANCE of Herringthorpe Stadium finally looks to be getting back on track after stern criticism.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham’s former Olympic Games medallist Peter Elliott led calls for owners Rotherham Borough Council to up its game last year amidst complaints about the state of the track, overgrown grass and shabby equipment.

The local authority and Rotherham Harriers Athletics Club, the stadium’s main users, have since formed a closer working relationship and the benefits are starting to show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club secretary Steve Gaines explained: "The green space maintenance teams at the council are fully committed to maintaining football pitches so the stadium just seemed to be missed off.

d

"We made a plea to Polly Hamilton (assistant director of Culture, Sport and Tourism) that stadium staff need to be able to do the work that is needed rather than bringing someone else in to do it.

“The council have now bought some grass-cutting machinery kept in containers at the stadium and which staff are being trained to use.”

A new 100-seater stand erected last year from private finance was vandalised soon after its official opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although that has now been repaired, there were worries it was too easy for intruders to get access to the stadium site.

Now trees around the boundary edge used to scale the fencing have been pruned back to make it harder to do so.

Added Mr Gaines: "There is still some security stuff to work on but we now have monthly liaison meetings and these points are getting raised and we are ending up with better things happening.

"The relationship between the Harriers and the council is a bit more businesslike and commercial than it has been.

"The stadium was very untidy last year, not good enough for our athletes and volunteers.

"Hopefully by the summer our home will look properly glorious.”